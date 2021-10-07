Weekly warrant: Robert Hissin

FROM: The Broome County Sheriff’s Office

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Robert J. Hissin on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Hissin was last known to frequent the Virginia City Mobile Home Park in the Town of Fenton and is wanted for “Violation of Probation for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.”

He has blue eyes and red hair, about 6’2 and weighs about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Robert J. Hissin is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via phone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.