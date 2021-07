BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department is no longer reporting local coronavirus statistics online on a daily basis and has switched to posting them weekly.

The dashboard on the county website will be updated on Mondays going forward.

Here are the latest numbers as of today.

There are currently 23 active cases of the virus in the county.

6 people are in the hospital while 17,804 have recovered.

The number of deaths is unchanged from last week at 352.