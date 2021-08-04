Weekly Chenango County COVID-19 numbers

CHENANGO COUNTY – Here’s a look at the weekly COVID-19 numbers from Chenango County.

There are currently 28 cases of the virus in the county.

2 people are in the hospital and 3366 have recovered.

77 people have died.

Chenango County has also been labeled an area with substantial risk for spreading COVID-19.

While the CDC recommends that those in areas of substantial to high transmission should opt to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, a spokesperson for the county says that no such action has been made yet.

They say they are monitoring the situation closely.

