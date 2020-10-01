Weekend shooting sends bullet into Chenango Place apartment

BINGHAMTON, NY – A shooting in downtown Binghamton over the weekend nearly came to a disastrous ending.

At around 1:15 AM Saturday morning, a shot was fired from the area of the Greyhound Bus Lines station on Chenango Street.

The Binghamton Police Department says, following an investigation, two unknown suspects were shooting at each other in the vicinity.

A bullet traveled across the road and into one of the apartments at Chenango Place.

The residents of the apartment reached out to NewsChannel 34, stating that the bullet traveled through two panes of glass, insulated curtains, over their bed, and through their metal closet doors.

The residents say they were woken up by the noise.

However, they simply thought a can had fallen over in the closet, and did not realize what had actually occurred until last night.

The shooting is under investigation by the Binghamton Police Department.