TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the findings of a search warrant carried out in Owego, Nichols and Waverly on Friday.

The investigation was between the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit.

It was started after numerous complaints regarding unlawful activity at residences in Owego, Nichols and two in Waverly.

The investigation revealed that marijuana was being sold at each location under the name “Bmillz.” There was also a large amount of cannabis, which police say was well in excess of what is allowed by the state.

Police say the Nichols location had equipment used in production of the drug as well as products in various stages. One of the Waverly locations held finished products as well as equipment and chemicals used in processing marijuana into oil/resin/

Police say most of the marijuana was packaged to look like candy or cookies, with names like “Trips Ahoy”, and “Weedish Fish.”