Wednesday night’s Rumble Ponies game postponed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Wednesday night’s Rumble Ponies game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed.

This is the second Richmond game to be postponed, as the teams did not play Tuesday citing COVID-19 protocols.

Wednesday night’s game has been cancelled for the same reason, in addition to the inclement weather in the area.

Fans with tickets can exchange them for any future home game.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News