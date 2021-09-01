Wednesday night’s Rumble Ponies game postponed

BINGHAMTON, NY – Wednesday night’s Rumble Ponies game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed.

This is the second Richmond game to be postponed, as the teams did not play Tuesday citing COVID-19 protocols.

Wednesday night’s game has been cancelled for the same reason, in addition to the inclement weather in the area.

Fans with tickets can exchange them for any future home game.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.