BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The first half of the day Wednesday is cloudy, muggy, and full of light rain and drizzle. Have patience, though, because by the afternoon high pressure will help clear the sky out so we can enjoy another wonderful summer afternoon!

Highs this afternoon climb to near 80 with a nice little breeze too.

High pressure crests overhead tonight and provides us with another comfortable summer night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the 50s.

By Thursday, high pressure slides east of us during the day resulting in a bit of a southerly flow of warmer, and a bit more humid air as the day progresses. Sunshine should mix with more clouds later in the day too with a very slight risk of a shower towards sunset, but most get through the day rain free.

High temperatures should be back up into the low to mid 80s. Much better pool and or beach weather!

We turn a bit more humid Thursday and possibly Friday before it turns less humid later Friday and especially for the weekend. It’s noticeably cooler come the weekend thanks to a couple of cold fronts. At least one of the cold fronts likely triggers a few showers and storms late Thursday night into Friday morning before we clear out later Friday and into the weekend!

Right now, the weekend looks fantastic with sun and comfortable air. Stay tuned for updates.

Wednesday: Morning clouds and drizzle. Increasing sun after lunchtime. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and quiet. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Some sun, warmer and a little muggier again with a very slight risk of a shower/storm towards sunset. High in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: A bit breezy and turning less humid with more sunshine developing with a few showers/storm possible during the morning. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Breezy and cooler with some sun. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Another winner with sunshine and seasonably warm air. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Warm and humid. Chance of showers and storms. Highs around 80.