Wednesday, December 23 Broome County COVID-19 numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are currently 811 active cases in the county, 141 of them are new, which is a record.
70 people are in the hospital, and 6,169 have recovered.
The total number of deaths remains 162.
by: NC 34 StaffPosted: / Updated:
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are currently 811 active cases in the county, 141 of them are new, which is a record.
70 people are in the hospital, and 6,169 have recovered.
The total number of deaths remains 162.