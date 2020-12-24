Wednesday, December 23 Broome County COVID-19 numbers

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 811 active cases in the county, 141 of them are new, which is a record.

70 people are in the hospital, and 6,169 have recovered.

The total number of deaths remains 162.

