Wedding venues reopening for business

(WSYR-TV) — As more people are being vaccinated, New York’s restart is expanding to include more businesses. Beginning Monday, wedding venues can increase capacity to host up to 150 guests or 50% of the venue’s capacity.

Guests still need to wear masks and keep their distance but the owner of Sky Armory in Syracuse, Nicole Samolis says it’s a sign of hope for the future and they’re already seeing a positive change in their business.

“We are really getting responses from people saying, ‘yes we’re going to opt for a 2021 date’. So, we’ve certainly seen the inquiries coming in, doing a lot more tours, booking. We’re also booking other [events] than just weddings. So we’re very encouraged by that because I really didn’t think we would see a lot of non-wedding-related events booking until really more the third and fourth quarter and we’re starting to see that already.”

Looking ahead, April 2 is the date Governor Andrew Cuomo says event venues can reopen at 33% capacity, up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.

