BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Senator Webb is seeking another term representing the 52nd Senate district in Albany.

Webb is planning to announce her re-election campaign at an event at Atomic Tom’s on State Street in Binghamton Thursday evening.

The Democrat defeated former Binghamton Mayor Rich David in 2022 to earn her first term in the New York State Senate.

Webb is a former Binghamton City Councilperson and was the first African American elected to Council. She’s also been an educator at Binghamton University and a community organizer with Citizen Action.

Webb recently sent an email out to her constituents touting some of her achievements in her first year. They include closing 460 constituent cases, holding over 400 meetings with residents, organizations and community stakeholders, and hosting over 50 events and community office hours.

Tompkins County Legislator and Republican Mike Sigler plans to formally announce his candidacy later this month.

The 52nd Senate District includes all of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the western portion of Broome County.