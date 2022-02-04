BINGHAMTON, NY – Here is a list of non school closings due to the winter storm on Friday, 2/4.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
If you have an organization to add, please email news@nc34.com
-SUNY Broome campus is closed
-Binghamton University classes are canceled
-Tompkins Cortland Community College is closed
-Chemung Canal Trust Company Offices have delayed reopening until 10AM
-The Broome County Public Library is closed
-The SQSPCA shelter and thrift shop is closed
-Visions Federal Credit Union has delayed their opening until 10AM
-Action for Older Persons is closed
-All Broome County parks are closed UFN