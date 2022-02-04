BINGHAMTON, NY – Here is a list of non school closings due to the winter storm on Friday, 2/4.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have an organization to add, please email news@nc34.com

-SUNY Broome campus is closed

-Binghamton University classes are canceled

-Tompkins Cortland Community College is closed

-Chemung Canal Trust Company Offices have delayed reopening until 10AM

-The Broome County Public Library is closed

-The SQSPCA shelter and thrift shop is closed

-Visions Federal Credit Union has delayed their opening until 10AM

-Action for Older Persons is closed

-All Broome County parks are closed UFN