BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – We Outside 607 is preparing to host another free pop-up event to encourage local children to get outside and play.

On September 2, from 2 to 5 p.m., the group will be hosting a kid-safe “Squid Games” themed pop-up and school supply giveaway at Boland Park, or Angela Davis Park.

Kids will be able to join event organizers for an afternoon of games inspired by the TV show Squid Games, such as tug of war and red light, green light. There will also be free food, music, games, crafts, face painting, political education, and more. The event will also host a school supply giveaway and a free bike repair station, courtesy of Khonsu Gifts and Rotary Cycles.

The community pop-up is completely free and open to all who wish to attend.

We Outside 607 is a community youth and engagement activist group encouraging children to go outside and play. They focus on low-income, underserved, and marginalized communities in the Greater Binghamton area in an effort to give all children an equal opportunity to play and build their confidence.