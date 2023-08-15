BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Local organizations are encouraging children and families to get outside this weekend at a free community event.

We Outside 607 is partnering with the North of Main Community Center and Fresh Cycles Bike Repair for a pop-up event. From 2 to 5 p.m. at Walnut Street Park, kids will be able to join organizers for an afternoon of free food, music, games, and more. The event will be hosting a freeze tag tournament, school supply giveaway, and bike repair station. Kids will also have the opportunity to engage in art, activities, and political education as well. The event is completely free and open to all who wish to attend.

We Outside 607 is a community youth and engagement activist group encouraging children to go outside and play. They focus on low-income, underserved, and marginalized communities in the Greater Binghamton area in an effort to help children build their confidence as well as providing them with an equal opportunity to enjoy themselves. They have hosted a variety of pop-ups so far this summer such as a paint and play art event, a skip and skate with jump ropes and a skate rink, and a playground ball inflate.