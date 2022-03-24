ALBANY, NY – Friday will mark two years since the former administration ordered COVID positive patients to recover in nursing homes.

Lawmakers want to make March 25th “We Care Remembrance Day.”

The legislation would honor the lives of nursing home residents who died from Covid-19.

Lawmakers also want to pass a bill to force the state health department to investigate former Governor

Cuomo’s handling of the nursing home deaths. .

They’re asking for more transparency with the new administration.

“There’s no reason not to do an investigation we need to find out where resources went … we need to see the emails like a thorough investigation because it’s not a matter of if it’s a matter of when something like this happens again and we don’t ever want this to happen again to our loved ones,” says Senator Sue Serino.

Supporters are encouraging New Yorkers to light a candle on the evening of March 25th to remember the victims.