BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After some much needed rain Monday, we are going to have a drier day Tuesday, but it is hotter and still humid. Highs soar well into the 80s Tuesday afternoon thanks to the sun. At least there will be a little bit of a breeze around.

A weak cold front may trigger some very spotty showers or a thunderstorm later in the afternoon and evening. The chances of rain are very small Tuesday.

Wednesday is even hotter and more humid. Binghamton will make a run at 90+ degrees Wednesday afternoon. The record high in Binghamton for July 20th is 93° set in 1991. When you factor in the humidity it’ll feel closer to 95-100° for most spots.

Another round of showers and storms is possible Thursday with a cold front followed by a nicer end to the week.

Tuesday: Warm and muggy with a slight chance of a pop-up shower/storm later in the day. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: WNW 10-15+ mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear, but still warm and humid. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid with a very slight chance of a spotty storm. Highs in the near 90. Feels like temperatures 95-100°. Wind: SSW 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Scattered storms, warm and muggy. High in the 80s.

Friday: Some sun with a lingering shower/storm or two around. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Some sunshine and staying warm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: More humid and very warm with sun and clouds and a chance of a few showers/storms. Highs warm well into the 80s.

Monday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.