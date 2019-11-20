WBGH/WIVT now broadcasting at full power

As many of you know, WIVT/WBGH has been off the air since August over satellite.

A sincere thank you to our viewers who were patient through this process, and we greatly apologize about the long three and a half months.

For those viewers who didn’t reach out, we had to wait for an out of state tower crew to climb the tower and do some major work.

Many things delayed us, including weather at the previous job of our workers’ and some of the miserably cold winds and winter weather here.

All that aside, we are please to announce we’re back!

Please see our official IT statement:

WIVT-TV, NEWSCHANNEL 34 AND WBGH-TV, NBC 5 HAVE COMPLETED OUR BROADCAST TOWER WORK AND WE ARE NOW AT FULL POWER. IF YOU RECEIVE OUR STATIONS OVER THE AIR USING AN ANTENNA, YOU WILL NEED TO RESCAN YOUR TV.

Any further questions can be directed to our main line.