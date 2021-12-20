BINGHAMTON, NY – If you’re heading out of town for the holidays, you may want to take an extra COVID precaution and get tested.

Though some areas report few tests available in their area, Broome County has a number of tests available if you want to make sure you’re super safe.

The Broome rapid testing site runs from 1 to 7 on weekdays, and appointments are usually available for the next day.

If you’d rather do it at home, most drug stores offer a couple of different home testing kits.

These kits typically come with 2 tests to take 24 hours apart to ensure accuracy.

If you have a day or two to wait for the results, you can get a PCR test through CVS or Walgreens.

You can also get a PCR test at the new state vaccine clinic on the Davis College campus Monday, Wednesday and Friday.