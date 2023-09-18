TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After a Facebook rumor had community members mourning her death, the Waving Lady would like everyone to know that she is alive and well.

Pat Crossman is known across the community as the Waving Lady. In an effort to brighten people’s day, she stands near the bridge over Castle Creek in the Town of Chenango and waves to passing drivers. Over the years, Crossman has gained quite the fanbase. So, when a concerned individual took to Facebook this weekend to ask about her whereabouts, the rumors of Crossman’s death quickly began to spread. Individuals started honoring the Waving Lady by posting rest in peace and sharing personal stories. A large bouquet of roses with a sign saying “In memory of Pat. We will miss you, thank you” had even been left in her usual waving spot. However, she is not dead and has since returned to waving.

Crossman told NewsChannel34 that she is doing well, and she is not sick. She said she was out waving early on Sunday morning in her usual spot. Crossman also shared that she had previously taken a break from waving in order to look for a new place to live.

She says she appreciates everyone’s concerns and also the flowers.