WAVERY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Tioga County Public Health and the Waverly Police Department are inviting the community to come ensure their child’s safety in a free car seat check event.

On July 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. and July 21 from 9 to 11a.m., at the Waverly Police Department, Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will assist parents in correct car seat installation and correct car seat fit. They will also be checking for expired and damaged seats. Tioga County Public Health will have car seats on-hand to replace any seats that are found to be expired or that do not properly fit the child. New seats are replaced at no cost to families living in Tioga County.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among children up to age 13 in the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 40% of children killed in car crashes in 2021 were unrestrained. Over half of car seats and booster seats are said to be used incorrectly.

Appointments are recommended but not required. To schedule your appointment or for more information, contact Laura Bennett at 607-687-8619 or BennettL@tiogacountyny.gov