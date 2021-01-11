Waverly woman charged with arson after August fire in Barton

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Misty Smith, 28, has been charged in connection to an August house fire in the Town of Barton.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, multiple vehicles were spray-painted with profanity in addition to the suspicious fire on August 22, 2020.

Smith has been charged with Arson in the Second Degree (C Felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (A Misdemeanor) and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (D Felony). She was arraigned at CAP Court in in front of Justice Anderson and was released on her own recognizance as required by law.

Investigators were assisted by the Tioga County Fire Investigation Team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News