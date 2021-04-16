Waverly warehouse fire under investigation

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A warehouse fire in Waverly is under investigation, according to New York State Police.

The fire started Thursday night just before 9 p.m at a structure along the 700 block of Broad Street Extension.

J.E. Hallett Fire Company, Sayre, Athens Borough, Athens Township, and Greater Valley EMS were among the departments on scene.

State Police did not say the fire was deemed suspicious, but said that it is being investigated.











The cause of the fire is unknown and 18 News will provide updates when they become available.