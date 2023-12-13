NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — A 17-year-old is dead and another teen was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car crash in Newfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to New York State Police, 17-year-old Peyton Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene after a three-car crash on state Route 34, Danby Road, near Piper Road in the Town of Newfield just south of Ithaca sometime around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Police say that Shaw was in the passenger seat of a Toyota Yaris, that was driven by 18-year-old Dale T. Beeman of Spencer when the car struck the rear of a Jeep Patriot that was stopped behind a turning vehicle.

After rear-ending the Jeep, the Toyota went into oncoming lanes where it was hit by a Cadillac CT6 sedan.

Beeman had to be airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre to be treated for what police say are serious injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were checked at the scene by medical crews but did not go to the hospital.