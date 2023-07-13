BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH Representative Marc Molinaro helped a Tioga County school receive funding for graduates facing disabilities.

On July 12, Molinaro announced that the Waverly Central School District would receive $124,605 in federal funding to assist disabled students and help them find employment after graduation.

The federal funding is available through the Appalachian Regional Commission, a federal development created to improve the quality of life of the community. ARC, in collaboration with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, will give 15 students will disabilities individualized job training and a 400-hour internship. The funding will also support employers by offering them training to ensure they can meet the needs of their employees.

“I founded the Think DIFFERENTLY initiative in 2015 to break down barriers for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities, and have pushed in Congress for more resources to make it happen. Today, I’m proud to announce that over $100,000 in federal funding is going to Tioga County to help recent graduates with disabilities from the Waverly Central School District obtain meaningful employment opportunities. This is a meaningful step toward our goal of ensuring every person of every ability can work and contribute in our community,” said Rep. Molinaro.