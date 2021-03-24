Waverly man sentenced for attempting sex with 9 year-old girl

BINGHAMTON, NY – A former BOCES worker from Waverly has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for trying to have sex with someone he thought was a 9 year-old girl.

39 year-old Jacob Gorman was a social worker at Greater Southern Tier BOCES at the time of his arrest.

He has since pleaded guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor, admitting that last August he exchanged texts with an undercover officer he believed was the mother of a 9-year-old girl.

After negotiating a price, Gorman drove to a pre-determined location in Broome County to meet and have sex with the child.

GST BOCES says Gorman’s contract with the school was officially terminated and that he had worked for BOCES since 2017.