ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) JAN. 31 UPDATE – The Elmira Heights Fire Department and Chemung County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a Waverly man died after being trapped in lime powder in a silo at Anchor Glass Sunday night.

According to Elmira Heights Fire Department Chief, Guy Peck II, 60, of Waverly, died after being trapped in the silo. Deputies responded to a report that a plant employee was trapped in a silo around 6 p.m. on January 30. The rescue attempts from the Sheriff’s Office, Elmira Heights Fire Department, Town and Country and Elmira City Fire Department were unsuccessful.

Peck was working in an area known as the “batch house”, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Office said that Peck found a problem with manufacturing holding silo Number 7. Peck then became trapped in lime powder that was being held inside the silo. The Chemung County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Peck dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and OSHA are working to investigate the incident. However, authorities believe it to be a workplace fatality and “not a criminal matter.”

