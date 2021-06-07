Waverly man and 4 others arrested for kidnapping

(WETM) – New York State Police have arrested four men after responding to a kidnapping in progress.

On June 6, 2021, Troopers from the State Police Horseheads barracks were dispatched to a reported kidnapping in progress involving a vehicle on Interstate 86. While searching for the vehicle, information was received by the Chemung County 911 Center that located the vehicle near 104 Wygant Road in the town of Horseheads.

Deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Horseheads Village Police Department immediately responded to assist. A traffic stop was ultimately conducted on two vehicles and resulted in the following suspects being arrested and charged:

22 year-old Brandon M. Measheaw, of Chemung, New York.

1 count: Kidnapping 2 nd Degree

Degree 1 count: Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd Degree

Degree 4 counts: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd Degree

Degree 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree

20 year-old Joseph J. Mahood, of Elmira, New York.

1 count: Kidnapping 2 nd Degree

Degree 1 count: Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd Degree

Degree 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd Degree

Degree 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree

19 year-old Nicholas R. Gunderman, of Chemung, New York.

1 count: Kidnapping 2 nd Degree

Degree 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd Degree

Degree 1 count: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree

21 year-old Taren M. Klumpe, of Waverly, New York.

1 count: Kidnapping 2nd

The victim was located safe, declined medical attention, and was later released. The four suspects are currently in the Chemung County Jail.