Waverly man accused on going on “crime spree”

APALACHIN, NY – A Waverly man is accused of going on a crime spree in Apalachin on Tuesday.

New York State Police say that 36 year-old Chad Soper began his string of felonies by first attempting to steal a truck on Barton Road in the early morning hours.

Later, he allegedly broke into a nearby home and stole some items.

Police say he later stole another vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue before being apprehended on Route 434.

Soper was later determined to be a Fugitive from Justice, wanted on crimes in Pennsylvania.