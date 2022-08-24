WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly school custodian has been arrested for having a gun on school property last week, according to police.

The Waverly Police Department arrested William Mcauliffe, 47, on August 19. Police said Mcauliffe was a custodian at the Waverly Central School District when he had the gun.

According to the arrest report, on August 18 Mcauliffe allegedly had a rifle stored in a school-owned vehicle while it was parked on school property at Waverly JR-SR High School.

Mcauliffe was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon on school grounds. He was arraigned in the Tioga County CAP Court and was taken to to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of bail, awaiting “further legal action”, police said.