BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Binghamton University is celebrating 4 decades of excellence in preparing engineers.

The Thomas J Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science was established in June 1983 with broad support from local industry, including IBM whose founder the school is named for.

Dean Hari Srihari says that support continues today with partnerships with local businesses such as BAE, Lockheed and UHS, as well as technology leaders from across the country and across the world.

And Watson College attracts top students from New York State, the U-S and 50 foreign countries.

Watson Dean Hari Srihari says, “We are able to get the best and the brightest faculty, staff and students to come to our campus and to enhance their educational discourse on our campus.”

A launch event for a year-long celebration was held last week at B-U’s Innovative Technologies Complex.

Srihari says the college continues to grow with the faculty expected to increase from 135 to more than 150 and the student population to over 35 hundred in the Fall.