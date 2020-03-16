1  of  3
Watkins Glen International postpones Opening Weekend due to Coronavirus

by: George Stockburger

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International has postponed Opening Weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We believe it is best to take preemptive action out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our employees, the community and our loyal fans. Watkins Glen International will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization as this medical event progresses. More information regarding the event will be announced at a later date as more information becomes available.

Opening Weekend was originally scheduled for April 4.

No decisions have been announced regarding Go Bowling at the Glen, Sahlen’s, or any other summer events.

