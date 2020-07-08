Watkins Glen International cancelled

WATKINS GLEN, NY – The current New York state health and safety regulations have led to the cancellation of an annual event which attracts thousands.

NASCAR announced earlier that their annual weekend at Watkins Glen International has been cancelled for 2020.

WGI was set to host races in mid-August, culminating with the Go Bowling at the Glen Cup Series race on Sunday.

Due to the restrictions put into place by Governor Cuomo, NASCAR was left with no choice but to find a new site.

With the Glen out, the Daytona International Speedway road course will now hold four races between August 14th and 16th.