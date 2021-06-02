Watertown Police alert public of man collecting unused prescription drugs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local law enforcement are alerting the community of illegal unused drug collections reported in Watertown.

According to Watertown City Police Detective Sergeant Joseph A. Giaquinto, members of the Watertown City Police uniformed division responded to a complaint on May 19 that reported a man going “door to door” collecting unused prescription drugs for disposal.

The suspect was described to be a white male and claimed he was from Jefferson Community College.

According to Police, an investigation determined that there was no such program.

Detective Sergeant Giaquinto stated that Watertown City Police “would like members of our community to be aware that it is illegal to give your prescription medications to other people.”

Those who have prescription drugs in need of disposal were directed by Detective Sergeant Giaquinto to be taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 751 Waterman Drive in Watertown.

Drop-offs cannot contain needles, creams, epi-pens or liquid medications.

Prescription drugs can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, Monday through Friday.

A prescription medication drive will also be held at the Jefferson County Highway Department at 21897 County Road 190 in Watertown on June 5, 2021. The drive will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.