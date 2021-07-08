Watertown man arrested for terroristic threats at Planet Fitness, Skyline Apartments

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested this morning in Watertown after making terroristic threats at two locations.

Michael J. Tweedy, 30, was arrested this morning by the Watertown City Police Department following an investiation into two bomb threats on June 25, 2021.

According to Watertown Police Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue, Sr., Tweedy called in threats at two separate locations. This included Planet Fitness at 1222 Arsenal Street and Skyline Apartments at 454 Mill Street, both in Watertown.

These threats lead to the evacuation of several individuals for an extended period of time while Fort Drum K( bomb detection dogs search both buildings.

Subsequently, Tweedy was charged with two counts of New York State Penal Law 490.20 sub 1, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D felony.

Tweedy is being held at the City of Watertown Police Station until arraignment.