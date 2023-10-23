WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Water quality has been restored.

The City of Watertown has officially lifted its boil water and conserve water notices, according to a press release from the City Manager’s Office. These were issued on October 19 after a major water main burst, which cut off the city’s water supply.

The pipe was fixed on October 20, but the City’s water department had to repressurize the system and complete water quality tests before lifting the advisories.

“We are grateful for the patience and cooperation of the community during this challenging

time,” City Manager Ken Mix said in the press release. “The swift response and collaborative efforts of our skilled workforce have enabled us to swiftly address the situation and ensure the safety and reliability of our water supply.”

Although water has been restored, City officials recommend allowing taps to run until a detectable change in temperature is felt. If discolored or dirty water comes out of the tap, officials said to let taps run until the water clears.

However, if issues persist, call the Water Distribution team at (315) 785-7757.