APALACHIN, NY – A popular distillery is moving to Florida.

Waterman’s Distillery announced via a Facebook post that they are moving operations to Ft. Myers, Florida in the near future.

Saturday, August 21st will be its final bottle sales event and stock will be limited.

The event will take place from 12 to 5 and there will be no holds or pre-payments.

For now, Waterman’s Distillery invites everyone to continue to stop by and enjoy the final days of the distillery and its delicious cocktails.