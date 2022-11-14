APALACHIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new tasting room and eatery is celebrating its one year anniversary in Apalachin.

Waterman’s Cafe and Tasting Barn held a celebratory ribbon cutting last week with the Tioga Chamber of Commerce.

Co-Owners Amy Gober and Eileen Mushalla took over the 1800’s barn that had been renovated as the home to the former Waterman’s Distillery.

The cafe and tasting barn offer samples of mostly New York liquor, wine, beer and cider.

There are a few staple items while the rest rotate among different producers.

Sometimes the craft beverage makers come and sample themselves.

And the new decor includes a lounge area and guitars on the wall that pay tribute to veterans and police officers.

Gober says the rustic barn creates a setting where everyone feels like family.

“It’s great how everybody connects with each other instantly. The open mic was a huge thing on Thursday nights. It brought people in, different people, and just made them feel welcome.”

Waterman’s Cafe and Tasting Barn is on the newly established Southern Tier Beverage Trail.

In addition to the drinks, it serves wraps, pizza, burgers and more.

It’s open Tuesdays from 6 to 9 for music trivia, Thursdays from 4 to 9 for open mic night, Fridays noon to 8, Saturdays noon to 5 and Sunday brunch from 10 to 2 with live music.

The barn is also available for private parties.

For more information, go to watermansbarn.com.