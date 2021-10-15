Waterman Conservation Education Center breaks ground

APALACHIN, NY – An education center broke ground on a facility designed to demonstrate various storm water techniques.

The Waterman Conservation Education Center announced a new project at its nature center in Apalachin.

The site will include a retention ponds and wetland areas to purify runoff before preaching sensitive waterways.

Chris Audette, Executive Director, Waterman Conservation Education Center, says a path will connect exhibits on water quality, flood prevention, erosion distributed between wooded meadows, pools, and storm water installations.

“Our goal is to export at little surface water from our interpretive center as we can and to ensure what does leave our property is clean and as pure as possible,” says Audette.

Construction on the parking lot is expected to take a few weeks with the overall project being completed by next spring.

The center is still seeking funding, if you would like to donate, reach out to info at watermancenter.org.