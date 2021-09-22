Water Street Ramp slated for demolition later in the year

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that the Hawley Street parking ramp in downtown Binghamton is finished and open for business, the city is ready to start replacing another of its aging concrete garages.

The Water Street ramp, which is attached to Boscov’s, is slated for demolition sometime after Christmas.

Mayor Rich David has selected a design for a mixed use parking and housing project submitted by twoUpstate developers: United Group of Troy and The Pike Company out of Rochester.

The 48 million dollar, 10 story tall structure will have 5 levels of parking with another 5 stories of housing on top.

The plan is to have 549 parking spots and 122 market-rate apartments.

The 51 year-old Water Street garage has been significantly deteriorating in recent years.

In 2006, a 7,000 pound slab broke off of it, plunging into a trailer parked at the Boscov’s loading dock.