BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Water Street PILOT agreement was unanimously rejected by the Binghamton City School Board.

The agreement between the City of Binghamton and developer, UB Family LLC is the construction of a new, 486 space, five level parking garage, including approximately 120 market rate housing units. The resolution was approved by Binghamton City Council but did not receive the support from the Binghamton City School Board at its meeting earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Broome County Industrial Development Agency met, and discussed potential next steps for the PILOT. The executive director, Stacey Duncan says that the school board does not believe that the project addresses the need for affordable housing.

“The general consensus from those in attendance was that it wasn’t addressing the immediate needs for affordable housing. It was never intended to. I know a number of affordable housing projects in the pipeline right now in the City of Binghamton that are dynamic and stellar developers,” said Duncan.

Duncan says that overall economic impact of the project is projected between $36 and $38 million. She says that since it did not pass through the school board, the Agency will go to the drawing board and may address it in a different format. Duncan plans on meeting with Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham’s office and the developers to plan next steps.