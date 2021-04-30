Water main break in Endicott water system, boil water advisory

ENDICOTT, NY – The Village of Endicott is reporting a water main break in the Endicott Water System.

Around 10 PM Thursday the water system lost pressure at the line break crossing West Wendell Street and Glendale Drive.

Due to the quailty of the water being reduced, those living in the Village of Endicott and areas of Endwell, as well as parts of West Corners should not drink their tap water without boiling it until further notice.

Additionally, the Village says it is likely that boiling will have to occur for the next 3 to 4 days while the problem is fixed.