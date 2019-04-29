WATCH: Woodstock 50 news conference

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – This summer’s Woodstock 50 festival has been canceled, according to Billboard. Join us live at 3:00 p.m. ET to see a news conference about the event. T

To re-watch the conference use the scroll bar to start over.

