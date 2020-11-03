WATCH: Voters line up to place Election Day stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s grave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Visiting Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery on Election Day has become a Rochester tradition, and this year is no different.

Voters lined up early Tuesday morning to place their “I Voted” stickers on the grave stone of suffragist.

This year marks the 200th birthday for the renowned suffragist, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. To prepare, City of Rochester officials announced visitation guidelines for those interested in taking part in the tradition.

A man dressed as Frederick Douglass stands behind the grave of Susan B. Anthony on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y. Both called Rochester home at some point in their lives and work as activists. (News 8 Photo/JOHN KUCKO)

New this year, a plastic shield is covering the grave stone, to protect the maker from damage caused by hundreds of stickers put on it during election season.

The women’s rights activist, who called Rochester home, was instrumental in fighting for women’s right to vote.