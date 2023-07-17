ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local nonprofit is committed to bringing informative health information to the community by offering a series of classes to promote health and wellness.

Watch Us Change Us has received a grant from the NYS Department of Health to initiate participation in improving community health. They will be offering eight one-hour long classes every Saturday starting in August. Taking place at the Southern Tier Community Center, guest speakers are invited to discuss a variety of topics relating to wellness in the community. Those in attendance will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the course, free products and samples, and they will also have the opportunity to participate in giveaways. Classes are free and open to the public, all ages welcome, families encouraged to attend.

The class schedule is as follows:

Week 1: Nutrition

Week 2: Activity

Week 3: Mental Health

Week 4: Skin Safety

Week 5: Asthma/Allergies

Week 6: Bicycle Safety

Week 7: Water Safety

Week 8: Summer Sports Safety

Watch Us Change Us is a non-profit group dedicated to educating, advocating for, and helping local youths gain life skills to become productive members of the community.