Watch (or participate!) in these Windsor holiday parades

WINDSOR, NY – Get ready to dash through the snow with holiday parades planned for the Town of Windsor.

The first parade will take place Friday, December 10th at 6:30pm.

This parade will begin at the bus garage and head south on Main Street and end at the High School parking lot.

Line up will begin at 5:30.

The second parade will be held on Saturday, December 11 at 11am.

This one will take place in West Windsor, beginning at the West Windsor Fire Station.

After traveling through the village, the parade will end back at the Fire Station.

If you want to participate with your business or group by having a float, decorated company vehicles or a show car, they are still taking participants.

You can call Windsor Town Clerk Liz Pfister at 655-2023.