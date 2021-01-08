WATCH: Nutrition in the Kitchen, sweet potato nachos

BINGHAMTON, NY – For today’s segment of Nutrition in the Kitchen, Nutrition Program Manager Tara Kenyon shows us how to make sweet potato nachos.

The recipe is easy to follow. For a single serving you will need:

-1 sweet potato

-1 tablespoon of olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder and paprika, mixed

– 1/3 cup of black beans

– 1 chopped tomato

-1/3 cup low fat shredded cheese

-Additional toppings as desired.

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees
  2. Cut sweet potato into 1/4 inch rounds
  3. Rub sweet potatoes with oil and spices
  4. Lay slices on baking pan and place in oven for 10 minutes
  5. Take slices out of oven, flip with scapula, and cook for 10 more minutes
  6. Top slices with beans and cheese
  7. Place back in oven for about 2 minutes or until cheese has melted
  8. Move to plate and add your toppings!

