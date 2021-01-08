WATCH: Nutrition in the Kitchen, sweet potato nachos

BINGHAMTON, NY – For today’s segment of Nutrition in the Kitchen, Nutrition Program Manager Tara Kenyon shows us how to make sweet potato nachos.
The recipe is easy to follow. For a single serving you will need:
-1 sweet potato
-1 tablespoon of olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder and paprika, mixed
– 1/3 cup of black beans
– 1 chopped tomato
-1/3 cup low fat shredded cheese
-Additional toppings as desired.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Cut sweet potato into 1/4 inch rounds
- Rub sweet potatoes with oil and spices
- Lay slices on baking pan and place in oven for 10 minutes
- Take slices out of oven, flip with scapula, and cook for 10 more minutes
- Top slices with beans and cheese
- Place back in oven for about 2 minutes or until cheese has melted
- Move to plate and add your toppings!