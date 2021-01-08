WATCH: Nutrition in the Kitchen, sweet potato nachos

BINGHAMTON, NY – For today’s segment of Nutrition in the Kitchen, Nutrition Program Manager Tara Kenyon shows us how to make sweet potato nachos.

The recipe is easy to follow. For a single serving you will need:

-1 sweet potato

-1 tablespoon of olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder and paprika, mixed

– 1/3 cup of black beans

– 1 chopped tomato

-1/3 cup low fat shredded cheese

-Additional toppings as desired.