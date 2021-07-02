WATCH: Nutrition in the Kitchen, Strawberry Salsa

TOWN OF DICKINSON – The first berry of the growing season is the featured ingredient in our latest installment of Nutrition in the Kitchen.

Tara Kenyon, a Nutrition Educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension, prepared Strawberry Salsa for us.

It substitutes strawberries for tomatoes and adds cucumber, red onion, jalapenos and cilantro with a honey, lime juice dressing.

She served it over homemade whole wheat tortilla chips and topped it with some feta cheese.

Kenyon says strawberries are high in vitamin C and fiber and low in natural sugars.

She says it’s a fun take on other fruit salsas such as mango or pineapple.

“I tested this recipe on my entire family and actually everyone really loved it, but there was some skepticism in the beginning,” she says.

Kenyon says the season for locally-grown strawberries is coming to an end so you’d better hurry to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market to see if any of the vendors still have them.

Get more eating ideas and advice at the CCE Broome Nutrition Programs page on Facebook.

Watch the full demonstration below: