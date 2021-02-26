WATCH: Nutrition in the Kitchen, Pulled pork sandwich and coleslaw

BINGHAMTON, NY – And now to our other regular collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension: Nutrition in the Kitchen.

Today, Nutrition Educator Ann Supa is espousing the virtues of cabbage as she prepares a pulled pork sandwich with fresh cole slaw.

As usual, some of the main ingredients were locally sourced from vendors at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.

The crock pot meal used bone-in pork shoulder from Catskill Cattle Company in Deposit and cabbage and carrots from Carlin Farms.

Supa says cabbage, green or red, is loaded with vitamins including C.

And that’s not all.

“It’s packed with vitamin K. That’s a nutrient that we need for helping us clot our blood, help heal our wounds that we have. One cup of cabbage has 85% of the requirements of the daily requirements of vitamin K. So, if you need vitamin K, that’s the vegetable to go to,” says Supa.

Supa says today’s pork is leaner than the pork of the past.

And she says a crock pot is a great way to prep your dinner in the morning and then let it cook while you’re at work.

And Cornell Cooperative continues to offer additional healthy eating advice on the Facebook page CCE Broome Nutrition Programs.

Watch Supa make the full dish below: