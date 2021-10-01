WATCH: Nutrition in the Kitchen, Colorful Apple Salad

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get out those bags of apples you’ve been picking, this week’s Nutrition in the Kitchen dish is a colorful and very healthy apple salad.
To make the apple salad you will need:
3 red apples cut into bite-sized chunks
3 green apples cut into bite-sized chucks
1 cup of raisins
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1 cup vanilla yogurt
1 teaspoon cinnamon.
In a large bowl, combine apples, raisins and cranberries.
In a small bowl, combine yogurt and cinnamon.
Pour yogurt mixture over the apples and stir to coat.
Serve immediately or chill.