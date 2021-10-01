WATCH: Nutrition in the Kitchen, Colorful Apple Salad

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get out those bags of apples you’ve been picking, this week’s Nutrition in the Kitchen dish is a colorful and very healthy apple salad.

To make the apple salad you will need:

3 red apples cut into bite-sized chunks

3 green apples cut into bite-sized chucks

1 cup of raisins

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 cup vanilla yogurt

1 teaspoon cinnamon.

In a large bowl, combine apples, raisins and cranberries.

In a small bowl, combine yogurt and cinnamon.

Pour yogurt mixture over the apples and stir to coat.

Serve immediately or chill.