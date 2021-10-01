WATCH: Nutrition in the Kitchen, Colorful Apple Salad

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get out those bags of apples you’ve been picking, this week’s Nutrition in the Kitchen dish is a colorful and very healthy apple salad.

To make the apple salad you will need:

3 red apples cut into bite-sized chunks

3 green apples cut into bite-sized chucks

1 cup of raisins

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 cup vanilla yogurt

1 teaspoon cinnamon.

In a large bowl, combine apples, raisins and cranberries.

In a small bowl, combine yogurt and cinnamon.

Pour yogurt mixture over the apples and stir to coat.

Serve immediately or chill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News