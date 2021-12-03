WATCH: Make a healthy holiday layered dip

BINGHAMTON, NY – Want an easy dish you don’t have to cook for your next holiday party?

Cornell Cooperative Extension taught us how to make this great Holiday Layered Dip.

It’s extremely easy and has a hummus base, so it’s filled with vitamins and everything you need to stay healthy.

The recipe is simple:

-1 carton hummus

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

-1/2 Greek olives, chopped

-2 medium tomatos

-1 large English cucumber, chopped

-1 cup crumbled feta cheese

-2 cups of spiniach

-baked pita chips

From there all you have to do is spread the hummus into a shallow dish and layer with your favorite veggies!

Refrigerate until serving and add some homemade pita chips.