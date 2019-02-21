WATCH LIVE: Syracuse Police discuss the deadly accident involving a 51-year-old from Syracuse

Syracuse Police are holding a press conference at 5 p.m. to share more information on a deadly accident that occurred late Wednesday night.

51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was killed when he left a disabled vehicle and walked onto I-690. Syracuse University head coach Jim Boeheim was driving on 690 when he hit Jimenez.

Police say Boeheim did not test positive for drugs or alcohol and was driving at a reasonable speed.

Watch the press conference below. If you are having trouble seeing the video, click here.